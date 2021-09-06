Advertisement

Nicer by afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll see some off-and-on showers with thunderstorms possible this morning.

But it should be dry with partly sunny skies by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

You should be careful if you plan on swimming in Lake Ontario in Jefferson and Oswego counties. There’s a beach hazard alert for those areas until 8 p.m. today. Strong currents could make swimming dangerous.

Skies will be mainly clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will be around 75.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be right around 70 both days.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s both days.

