Advertisement

Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEEKMANTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A truck driver from Norfolk was involved in a crash that killed two people in Clinton County on Friday.

State police say 61-year-old David Bell was driving a 1996 Freightliner south on State Route 190 in Beekmantown when he was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

Bell was not injured, but 60-year-old Darcy Johnson, who was driving a 2013 Nissan, and a passenger, 59-year-old Robert Johnson, were killed. The Johnsons were both from West Chazy, N.Y.

Also involved was a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Martha Montana of Eagle Bay, N.Y. She and a passenger, 34-year-old Susan Kelly, also of Eagle Bay, were not injured.

State police did not say what caused the crash, which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s a sound in Lewis County that many are used to, but not usually heard unless there is snow...
Snowmobiles in the Summer, the vintage show makes it’s return to Turin
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.
Garage destroyed, home spared in early morning fire in Brownville
Town officials say they've been trying to get the two campers removed for months - with no...
Concerns over campers in the town of Theresa
Boil Water Advisory
Some Gouverneur residents under boil water order until further notice

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Antwerp man faces drug possession charges after traffic stop in Martinsburg
A traffic stop turns up drugs in Port Leyden Monday afternoon.
Boonville man arrested in Port Leyden on drug charges
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Fairport woman arrested in Lowville, faces DWAI charges