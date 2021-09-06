Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash

BEEKMANTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A truck driver from Norfolk was involved in a crash that killed two people in Clinton County on Friday.

State police say 61-year-old David Bell was driving a 1996 Freightliner south on State Route 190 in Beekmantown when he was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

Bell was not injured, but 60-year-old Darcy Johnson, who was driving a 2013 Nissan, and a passenger, 59-year-old Robert Johnson, were killed. The Johnsons were both from West Chazy, N.Y.

Also involved was a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Martha Montana of Eagle Bay, N.Y. She and a passenger, 34-year-old Susan Kelly, also of Eagle Bay, were not injured.

State police did not say what caused the crash, which is still under investigation.

