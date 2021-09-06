Ronald D. Bell, 82, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Bell passed away on Friday (Sept 3rd) at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ronald D. Bell, age 82 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Friday (Sept 10, 2021) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Bell passed away on Friday (Sept 3rd) at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Nancy; two sons Douglas (Kathryn) Bell of Palm Coast, FL and Bryan Bell & his fiancee’ Renee Gannuscio-Cargen of Syracuse; a daughter Renee Bell of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Shane Bell of Ogdensburg, Sarah (Josh) Hammond of Ogdensburg, Megan Bell & her companion Zach O’Malia of Morristown, Nathan Bell of Palm Coast, FL, Nicholas Bell & his companion Rachel Tiffanie of Rochester, Hunter Bell of Syracuse and Hope Bell of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Teeghan & Gian Bell, Seth & Eden Hammond, Zachary O’Malia and Delila Bell; sisters-in-law Analda & Patricia Bell of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers Ernest Bell, Royce “Timothy” Bell, Wayne “Michael” Bell.

Ron was born on September 3, 1939 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Douglas & Harriet (Gilbert) Bell. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later was enlisted in the US Army from 1958 to 1961. Following his honorable discharge he remained active in the Army Reserves from 1961 to 1964. He married Nancy J. Kinch on January 13, 1962 in Ogdensburg.

Ron worked at the Ogdensburg Journal, CT Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Mechanics and St. Lawrence University where he retired from in 1996 working as a tradesman there for 26 years. He was a member of Amvets, K of C where he was a 3rd degree Knight and the Beeham Hunting Club. He enjoyed staying active working around his home, spending time at his camp in Pierrepont, diving, hunting, fishing, being in nature, traveling, time spent with his family and his pet cat “Buddy”.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence County SPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

