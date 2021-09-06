Advertisement

Scott D. Hyde, 50, of Watertown and formerly of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Scott D. Hyde, 50, of Watertown, formerly of Clayton, died September 1st at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

There will be a Graveside Committal Service on Saturday September 11th, at 11am, at St. Lawrence Union Cemetery, Town of Cape Vincent, with Reverend Wilson (Uncle of Scott) officiating.  A reception will be held immediately following the service at the LaFargeville American Legion.

Arrangements are with the TR. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Scott was born December 1st, 1970, in Watertown, the son of James and Sandra Wilson Hyde. He graduated from Thousand Island High School in 1990. Shortly after graduation he moved to Texas, where he lived for over 25 years. He has spent the last 8 years back in the Jefferson County area where he worked in the construction industry.

He was a former member of the River Community Church, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports, especially his Dallas Cowboys.

Surviving besides his parents is one sister, Mickey (Gary) Hibbard of Boise Idaho; one nephew Casey; aunts and uncles.

Donations can be made in his name to the Agape House, NYS Rt 180, LaFargeville.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

