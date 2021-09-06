Advertisement

Soldiers return to Fort Drum following Afghanistan deployment

10th Mountain Division soldiers deployed to Afghanistan have returned home.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - 10th Mountain Division soldiers deployed to Afghanistan have returned home.

More than 100 troops from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s 431st, known as the Polar Bears, got of the plane at Fort Drum Monday afternoon.

They touched down just before 3:30 PM.

They’d been deployed to Afghanistan since December and were at the Kabul airport when the city fell.

They were some of the last soldiers to leave the country as the U.S. evacuated.

What we don’t know is if there are still more soldiers who were in Afghanistan that are still in transit back to Fort Drum.

No 10th Mountain Division Soldiers were wounded in the turmoil that surrounded the U.S. departure.

7 News has a reporter on scene, we’ll update this story as we learn more from the military base.

