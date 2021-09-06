Solidarity Parade tradition returns to Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It has been a year-and-a-half like no other for essential workers.

Monday, they got their kudos at the Labor Day Solidarity Parade. And they have tales to tell. Nurses were on the front line.

“Swab people and explain to them when they’re positive, wearing the mask and all that, and going in everyday – it’s hard. But we do it because we care and want to help people,” said Sara LaBaff, pediatric nurse and Local 1199 SEIU member.

At the New York Power Authority, it meant weeks away from family for many workers.

“Most of us were in all the time, whether it be part time or full time, or actually sequestered and locked down for weeks at a time. Just to keep things going like we’re suppose to,” said Randy Woodside, IBEW Local 2032 shop steward and parade co-chair.

So when the parade comes up Main Street there’s lots of reasons to cheer – for both young and old.

“Because it’s amazing,” said 6-year-old Shy’Lynn Deshane of Massena.

The pandemic stopped the parade last year. But everyone knew it would be back.

“We definitely missed it last year for sure. Ever since its inception, this has definitely been the shining jewel of the North Country on Labor Day,” said Woodside.

Parade spectators showed early. Marchers stepped off right on time with first responders, nurses, electrical workers, laborers all shoulder to shoulder.

A year off for the pandemic last year and a rainstorm this year couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm for the Solidarity parade.

They’ve been doing this for more than 40 years in Massena.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.