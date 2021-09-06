Advertisement

Solidarity Parade tradition returns to Massena

It has been a year-and-a-half like no other for essential workers. Monday, they got their kudos...
It has been a year-and-a-half like no other for essential workers. Monday, they got their kudos at the Labor Day Solidarity Parade.(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It has been a year-and-a-half like no other for essential workers.

Monday, they got their kudos at the Labor Day Solidarity Parade. And they have tales to tell. Nurses were on the front line.

“Swab people and explain to them when they’re positive, wearing the mask and all that, and going in everyday – it’s hard. But we do it because we care and want to help people,” said Sara LaBaff, pediatric nurse and Local 1199 SEIU member.

At the New York Power Authority, it meant weeks away from family for many workers.

“Most of us were in all the time, whether it be part time or full time, or actually sequestered and locked down for weeks at a time. Just to keep things going like we’re suppose to,” said Randy Woodside, IBEW Local 2032 shop steward and parade co-chair.

So when the parade comes up Main Street there’s lots of reasons to cheer – for both young and old.

“Because it’s amazing,” said 6-year-old Shy’Lynn Deshane of Massena.

The pandemic stopped the parade last year. But everyone knew it would be back.

“We definitely missed it last year for sure. Ever since its inception, this has definitely been the shining jewel of the North Country on Labor Day,” said Woodside.

Parade spectators showed early. Marchers stepped off right on time with first responders, nurses, electrical workers, laborers all shoulder to shoulder.

A year off for the pandemic last year and a rainstorm this year couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm for the Solidarity parade.

They’ve been doing this for more than 40 years in Massena.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash
It’s a sound in Lewis County that many are used to, but not usually heard unless there is snow...
Snowmobiles in the Summer, the vintage show makes it’s return to Turin
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.
Garage destroyed, home spared in early morning fire in Brownville

Latest News

A well earned day off for many folks around the North Country as we celebrate Labor Day.
Celebrating Labor Day with a parade through Adams
In Cape Vincent, a community organization is expanding the ways in which it helps residents.
Cape Vincent organization offering “Cape Aid” funds to village residents
The Great New York State Fair
State Fair attendance fizzles, low attendance across the board
Money
Unemployment pay boost ends for more than 1.5 million New Yorkers