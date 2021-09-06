Advertisement

State Fair attendance fizzles, low attendance across the board

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Great New York State Fair draws to a close Monday with dramatically low daily attendance across the board.

Despite 5 extra days, the fair’s attendance is less than 60% of what the last State Fair held in 2019.

As of Sunday, about 740,000 people had gone this year. This Saturday had the highest daily total, just shy of 65,000 fairgoers.

In 2019, the fair set an attendance record with 1,329,275 attendees.

As the fair wraps up, midway rides are just a dollar. And in a year when attendance fizzled, fireworks still send it out with a bang at 8 PM Monday night.

