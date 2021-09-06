Storms and possible funnel clouds? Monday morning’s weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the North Country we had a quick bout of thunderstorms move through the area earlier in the day Monday.

In a video sent in by a viewer through our Send it to 7 feature, dark storm clouds rumbling over the DePeyster area this afternoon.

And in Pamelia, more dark clouds rolled through around 9:45 AM.

And what looks to be either a funnel cloud or a water spout forming was spotted near Sandy Creek facing north towards Mannsville.

