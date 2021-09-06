Unemployment pay boost ends for more than 1.5 million New Yorkers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A weekly boost in unemployment checks is over.

The extra $300 a week in pandemic fueled relief from the federal government ended at the end of the day Sunday.

More than 1.5 million New Yorkers are currently receiving unemployment benefits.

The New York Post reports Governor Kathy Hochul will not direct state funds to cover this drop in unemployment benefits.

At a press conference in New York City, Hochul reportedly said this:

“Our unemployment system was so overtaxed last year and a half that we now have an 11 billion dollar deficit, and the state law does not allow us to allocate any increase in resources as long as there is a deficit.”

