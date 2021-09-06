Your Turn: feedback on Exford, safe soldier & CDC’s Labor Day recommendations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed two women in Lowville in 2019 is out of jail. Shawn Exford was freed after his mother posted bail:

This is ridiculous. People accused of serious criminal offenses should not be out on bail, EVER.

Sherry Fowler

Bail is part of the system. He is, again, innocent until proven guilty.

Jerry Prevatt

A Lewis County man is breathing a big sigh of relief. That’s because his son, one of the last soldiers to leave Afghanistan, is safe:

Thank you for your service. Thank God my son survived 7 tours.

Michael Ponczkowski

Completely happy that your son has returned safely, and still praying for servicemen and women that didn’t come home.

James Palmer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no travel this Labor Day weekend for people unvaccinated against COVID. The CDC urged the vaccinated to wear masks:

Nope. I’m not going to stay home or stay masked.

Dave Whitmore

If they wanted to keep unvaccinated people from traveling, they should have said, “It will be okay”, since they do the opposite of CDC recommendations.

Brian Harris

