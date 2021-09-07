$2.4M project underway to improve Clayton wastewater plant

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Work is underway on a $2.4 million project to help the village of Clayton’s sewage treatment plant withstand future major flooding events.

Word of the start of construction came from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The village was awarded the money as part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, more commonly known as REDI.

The plant and two pump stations were overwhelmed by high water levels on the St. Lawrence River in 2019.

The plant overflowed into the river leaving some of the wastewater disinfected.

The state created the REDI program to help communities, homeowners, and businesses along the river and Lake Ontario protect themselves against future flooding events.

High water levels cause severe shoreline flooding along both the lake and the river in 2017 and 2019.

