Advertisement

$2.4M project underway to improve Clayton wastewater plant

Work is underway on a $2.4 million project to help the village of Clayton’s sewage treatment...
Work is underway on a $2.4 million project to help the village of Clayton’s sewage treatment plant withstand future major flooding events.(Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Work is underway on a $2.4 million project to help the village of Clayton’s sewage treatment plant withstand future major flooding events.

Word of the start of construction came from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The village was awarded the money as part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, more commonly known as REDI.

The plant and two pump stations were overwhelmed by high water levels on the St. Lawrence River in 2019.

The plant overflowed into the river leaving some of the wastewater disinfected.

The state created the REDI program to help communities, homeowners, and businesses along the river and Lake Ontario protect themselves against future flooding events.

High water levels cause severe shoreline flooding along both the lake and the river in 2017 and 2019.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
In the North Country we had a quick bout of thunderstorms move through the area earlier in the...
Storms and possible funnel clouds? Monday morning’s weather
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Fairport woman arrested in Lowville, faces DWAI charges

Latest News

King, an 8-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, was found with numerous injuries.
Police seek help with animal cruelty case
Back to school in Watertown
Back to school in Watertown
Students in the Watertown City School District headed back to school Tuesday morning.
Watertown students head back to school
Ogdensburg City Hall
Back to virtual meetings for Ogdensburg city council