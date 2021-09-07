Advertisement

Alice Caroline Fulkerson Williams, 77, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Alice Caroline Fulkerson Williams, age 77 of Fulton, NY entered into eternal rest on August 13, 2021, in Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)
Alice Caroline Fulkerson Williams, age 77 of Fulton, NY entered into eternal rest on August 13, 2021, in Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alice Caroline Fulkerson Williams, age 77 of Fulton, NY entered into eternal rest on August 13, 2021, in Watertown, NY. She was the daughter of Catherine and Frank Williams of Bellville, NY. Alice grew up on the family farm and was the youngest of ten children. She worked in childcare and as a seamstress. When she retired from Parker Hannifin, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, travel and RV camping with her husband, David.

Alice is predeceased by her loving husband, David A. Hehir and her baby son, Eric S. Johnson.

Her surviving family members include, two children, Wendy E. Swartzell Johnson of Conifer, Colorado, Glenn B. Johnson and his wife, Julie of Cape Coral, Florida; two grandsons, Garret and Harrison Johnson. Her one surviving brother, Clifford Williams resides in Watertown, NY.

The children and family plan to have private prayer and ceremonies to give Alice eternal peace.

To leave a special memory or condolences for her family, feel free to email: seetheworld@mindspring.com or leave one online at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

