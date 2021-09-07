Advertisement

Back-to-school sunshine

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a beautiful-looking day.

If you’re going back to school today, you might need a jacket while you’re waiting for the bus or walking to school.

But you won’t need it all day.

The day was breezy and in the 50s to start. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Clouds and rain move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain is likely on Wednesday. We’ll have showers off and on all day. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorm are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be around 70.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

