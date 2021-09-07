Back to virtual meetings for Ogdensburg city council

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg city council is going back to virtual-only meetings.

In a release, Mayor Mike Skelly cited the rise of COVID-19 cases.

“Effective immediately the City of Ogdensburg will cease all public attendance at meetings until the risk of spreading COVID-19 decreases to an acceptable level,” the release said.

A new law allows public meeting to be held remotely and without any in-person attendance. That law was passed last week. It replaces an emergency declaration in March 2020 that expired this June., before the latest surge in COVID-19 infections.

“The risk of spreading the disease within the city far outweighs the benefits of public attendance given that the city has excellent two-way communication in place to conduct meetings,” the mayor said.

The city is also closing its offices to the public on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays.

Offices will be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but by appointment only.

