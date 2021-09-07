Advertisement

Betty M. Winchell, 81, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Betty M. Winchell, age 81, of Massena, NY, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Betty M. Winchell, age 81, of Massena, NY, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Betty is survived by her five children; Beth Sanborn and her husband, Mike of Ponderay, Idaho, Fred Winchell and his wife, Gwyn, of Knoxville, TN, Cheryl Canfield and her husband, Jim, of Massena, NY, Donald Winchell and his wife, Linda, of Wallkill, NY, and Doreen Wilson and her husband, Scott, of Massena, NY, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Pauline Lynch, of Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Winchell in 2020 and her parents.

Betty was born on February 23, 1940, in Laona, WI, the daughter of Richard and Edna Lorenz Grumann. She graduated from Massena Central High School in 1958. She married Fred C. Winchell on July 12, 1958 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena, NY. She worked for many years at the National Army Store in Massena as a sales associate.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, solving puzzles, sitting on her porch with her iPad, and making memories with her friends, Betsy and Ellen.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

