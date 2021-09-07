Advertisement

Beyond the Veil - River Muse Gallery

Exhibit Opening, Saturday October 2nd
By Craig Thornton
Sep. 7, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

October Feature at River Muse; “Beyond the Veil”, a feature exhibit showcasing the collective works of Monica Stadalski and Sabrina Benjamin Myers.

Illustration, paintings, and pottery. Inspired by nature, ancient teachings, the ether and beyond the Veil.

Opening reception, October 2nd from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Light faire, comfort food and refreshments served.

Musical Guest: Tommy Gunn to perform.

The exhibit will be on display October 2nd to November 28th.

Showing concurrently with The Art Of Benjamin Paul Plante in the Month of October.

Weekends in September and October ; Joey Collins & The Creatives, JayP and various local musicians perform LIVE on the porch!

See Facebook for details.

River Muse Gallery Website

