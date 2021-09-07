Carthage native reported missing in NYC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old Carthage native.

Brittany Hobart, who now lives in Manhattan, was last seen leaving her home on August 30 at 2:30 p.m.

She was reported missing on September 4.

She’s described as a 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has a light complexion, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

