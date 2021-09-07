Advertisement

COVID kills 6, infects 346 in tri-county area since Saturday

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Six more people in St. Lawrence County have died from COVID-19 between Saturday and Tuesday.

That brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to 105 since the pandemic began.

Public health reported 215 new cases over the holiday weekend. There are 25 people in the hospital.

A little more than half of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.

Jefferson County reported 102 new cases between Saturday and Tuesday. There are now 11 hospitalizations.

In Lewis County, 29 new COVID infections were reported. Seven people are hospitalized.

