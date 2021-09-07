Douglas Philmore Allen, 96, of Watertown

Douglas Philmore Allen, has passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 96. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Douglas Philmore Allen, has passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 96.

He was born on May 30th, 1925 in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in Ostrander, Washington. In 1943 he joined the Navy and was eventually shipped to Pearl Harbor on LST-244 Amphibious Force, as engine room Fireman 3rd class. In the Asia-Pacific Theater, they carried supplies and troops to the Gilbert & Marshall Islands, Marianas, Saipan and Okinawa. He was awarded a Bronze Star and the Philippines Liberation Ribbon. He was discharged from the service in 1946 as Motor Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class. He chose a career in the woods as a logger in the N.W. and Alaska for more than 40 years.

Doug retired to Florida and met his wife Mary Ryan. Married for 30 years, they owned the Angles Inn Adult Care Facility in Watertown , N.Y. and wintered in Arizona.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ryan Allen, his son, Gary “Tuffy” Allen, 2 brothers, Lee Allen and Delbert Martin, father: Roy Allen and mother, Beatrice Murry.

Doug leaves behind a large, loving family in Fort Myers, Fl. His daughter, Diane Allen Foster, son in-law Ralph Foster, Grandchildren: Stacey Foster Lawhon and husband Chris Lawhon, Darren Foster and wife Jessica Mennona Foster, and Ryan Foster. 2 Great grandsons, Bryce Foster and Jaxon Lawon. He is also survived by his sister: Eve Jones, and her sons: Christopher Jones, Steven Jones and David Chamberland all of Salem, Oregon. He has many loving nieces and nephews as well.

He will be cremated, and a Celebration of his Life will be held later at his home in Florida at 18031 Palm Creek Dr. N. Ft. Myers.

