Food pantry’s hunger for new home now satisfied

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The volunteers of Gwen’s Food Pantry are right at home at St. John’s Parish Center.

“We moved into this location two weeks ago, and we opened for the first time Saturday, September 4 to the public,” said pantry director Donna Chatterton.

She helped people pick out food on opening day in a much larger space that amazes her - and the people the pantry helps.

“They were just amazed at how much space there is,” said Chatterton.

The big space is a big deal. It’s 5 times as much space as what Chatterton and her team had when operating out of the LaFargeville Fire Department for most of the year. They moved there because of structural issues at their original location.

LaFargeville’s fire chief says they were happy to help the pantry out with whatever space they could spare.

“You feel better when you go and you help out your community. It feels good,” said Chief Wade Ingalls.

Ingalls and crew are happy to give the pantry space to work, but may be happier to get that space back.

“I told Donna and the ladies that run the food pantry, ‘Well, I guess we’re going to have to have a party now,’” he said.

Chatterton says she’s thankful for the fire department’s help. But now the pantry has a place to call its own.

“It has been an amazing journey. We’ve all survived,” she said.

Chatterton is hopeful they’ve found their forever home, but for now a five-year lease will work.

