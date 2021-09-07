Gregory L. Holly, 59, of Canton passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in the Town of Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory L. Holly, 59, of Canton passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in the Town of Canton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at John Holly’s Place, 749 County Route 23, South Edwards starting at Noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or to Hermon Volunteer Fire Department.

Greg was born December 26, 1961 in Gouverneur, NY a son of the late Howard “Ronnie” and Grace (Rice) Holly. He graduated Edwards High School and enlisted in the US Army, serving from 1981 to 1987. He was also a member of Hermon Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years.

On November 18, 1989 he married Carol A. Fountain in Hermon, NY. The couple were married 32 years.

Greg was most recently employed as a truck driver for Eggleston Trucking, DeKalb Junction, NY. Previously he worked at Gouverneur Talc for 19 years.

Surviving are his wife Carol of Canton; two sons Matt (Meg) Holly of Russell and Steve (Becky Toomey) Holly; two brothers Ronnie Holly of NC and John (Vickie Luther) Holly of South Edwards; two sisters Carol (Randy) Masters of VA and Joanne (Billy Bango) Holly of Harrisville; three grandchildren Trinity and Aiden Holly and Andrew Cecot; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Terry Holly.

Greg enjoyed woodworking, model cars, going to demolition derbies, hunting, being outdoors and special time spent with his grand babies.

