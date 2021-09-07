Horne’s Ferry resumes operations for first time since 2019

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Anchored for nearly two years, Horne’s Ferry is back up and running.

It took the 10-minute ride to Wolfe Island Tuesday morning for the first time since October 2019.

The ferry takes passengers and their cars from Cape Vincent across the border to Wolfe Island in Canada.

From there, passengers can take another ferry to Kingston, Ontario.

When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, the border closed, meaning the ferry was no longer needed.

Now, Americans can travel to Canada as long as they have a negative PCR test, and are fully vaccinated. Both have to be documented on the ArriveCAN app.

“Even though Americans can come over, it’s not as easy, so traffic will be a lot slower,” said Thomas Coffey, deck hand, Horne’s Ferry.

The U.S. border is still closed to Canadians. The ferry will be making trips through mid-October.

