Advertisement

Horne’s Ferry resumes operations for first time since 2019

Anchored for nearly two years, Horne’s Ferry is back up and running.
Anchored for nearly two years, Horne’s Ferry is back up and running.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Anchored for nearly two years, Horne’s Ferry is back up and running.

It took the 10-minute ride to Wolfe Island Tuesday morning for the first time since October 2019.

The ferry takes passengers and their cars from Cape Vincent across the border to Wolfe Island in Canada.

From there, passengers can take another ferry to Kingston, Ontario.

When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, the border closed, meaning the ferry was no longer needed.

Now, Americans can travel to Canada as long as they have a negative PCR test, and are fully vaccinated. Both have to be documented on the ArriveCAN app.

“Even though Americans can come over, it’s not as easy, so traffic will be a lot slower,” said Thomas Coffey, deck hand, Horne’s Ferry.

The U.S. border is still closed to Canadians. The ferry will be making trips through mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
In the North Country we had a quick bout of thunderstorms move through the area earlier in the...
Storms and possible funnel clouds? Monday morning’s weather
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Antwerp man faces drug possession charges after traffic stop in Martinsburg

Latest News

Crews build up ice at Watertown's arena
Ice going in at Watertown’s arena
Gwen's Food Pantry
Food pantry’s hunger for new home now satisfied
File photo of a virtual Ogdensburg City Council meeting
Open government groups cry foul over virtual-only public meetings
Allen Fisher
Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assault