Ice going in at Watertown’s arena

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Summer seems like it’s speeding to a close as the ice goes in at Watertown’s arena.

A parks and recreation crew sprayed down the floor to build up the ice layer. The department’s head says it’s in preparation for the winter season.

If Labor Day is the unofficial end of the summer, ice going in is another sign.

“The pool’s closed on Labor Day. Now we’re putting in ice today. So yeah, it’s kind of the end of summer and we transition to fall. It becomes the start of our indoor season, our ice season,” said Scott Weller, superintendent, Watertown Parks & Recreation.

Weller says putting down the ice is a long process; crews won’t be finished until the end of the week.

