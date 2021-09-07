Advertisement

Jane Margaret Barkley, 66, of Brasher Iron Works

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jane Margaret Barkley, 66, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday,...
Jane Margaret Barkley, 66, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 4, 2021.(Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER IRON WORKS, New York (WWNY) - Jane Margaret Barkley, 66, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Jane was born on June 5, 1955, in Massena, the daughter of the late Wayne and Margaret (Rafter) Gibbs. She married Brian Barkley at Grace United Methodist Church on May 3, 1980.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, bird watching, camping, and fishing. Jane enjoyed time with family and treasured her grandchildren.

Jane is survived by her husband, Brian, her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Derek Deshane of Brasher Falls, her grandchildren, Wyatt and Waverly Deshane, her siblings, Gary and Kathy Gibbs of Massena, Kathy Law of Brasher Iron Works, brothers-in-law, David Fortuin , Robert and Anita, Steven and Sue Barkley, sisters-in-law, Sharon and Trevor Easter and Ruby and Carl Vanallen and was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews and their children. Also beloved by many friends and neighbors.

Besides her parents, Jane was predeceased by her brother, Steven Gibbs in 1994 and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Vali Barkley.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Graveside services will be Friday at 11 am at Carville Cemetery in Helena.

Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Allen Fisher
Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assault
Gregory L. Holly, 59, of Canton passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in the Town...
Gregory L. Holly, 59, of Canton
Douglas Philmore Allen, has passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 96.
Douglas Philmore Allen, 96, of Watertown
Candles
Linda K. Rose, 70, Watertown
Candles
Jeffery M. Fournier, 64, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Alice Caroline Fulkerson Williams, age 77 of Fulton, NY entered into eternal rest on August 13,...
Alice Caroline Fulkerson Williams, 77, of Watertown
Betty M. Winchell, age 81, of Massena, NY, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Massena...
Betty M. Winchell, 81, of Massena
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
COVID kills 6, infects 346 in tri-county area since Saturday
Richard A. Laffin, 80, of 162 St. Regis Road, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home...
Richard A. Laffin, 80, of Akwesasne
Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building
First day of school is in the books for many north country districts