Jane Margaret Barkley, 66, of Brasher Iron Works

BRASHER IRON WORKS, New York (WWNY) - Jane Margaret Barkley, 66, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Jane was born on June 5, 1955, in Massena, the daughter of the late Wayne and Margaret (Rafter) Gibbs. She married Brian Barkley at Grace United Methodist Church on May 3, 1980.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, bird watching, camping, and fishing. Jane enjoyed time with family and treasured her grandchildren.

Jane is survived by her husband, Brian, her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Derek Deshane of Brasher Falls, her grandchildren, Wyatt and Waverly Deshane, her siblings, Gary and Kathy Gibbs of Massena, Kathy Law of Brasher Iron Works, brothers-in-law, David Fortuin , Robert and Anita, Steven and Sue Barkley, sisters-in-law, Sharon and Trevor Easter and Ruby and Carl Vanallen and was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews and their children. Also beloved by many friends and neighbors.

Besides her parents, Jane was predeceased by her brother, Steven Gibbs in 1994 and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Vali Barkley.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Graveside services will be Friday at 11 am at Carville Cemetery in Helena.

Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com

