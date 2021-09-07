Advertisement

Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assault

Allen Fisher
Allen Fisher(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 54-year-old Ogdensburg man faces 7 years in prison after a jury convicted him on a felony assault charge.

Allen Fisher was found guilty in St. Lawrence County Court last Friday on a count of second-degree assault - intent to cause serious injury.

According to police, Fisher entered a woman’s home without permission on October 20, 2019 and assaulted a man, causing serious head injuries.

“This verdict sends an important message to those who believe they can commit violent crimes in our communities. These acts and this type of behavior will not be tolerated by the citizens of St. Lawrence County.” said District Attorney Gary Pasqua

Fisher is being held in the county jail to await his sentencing, which is scheduled for November 9.

