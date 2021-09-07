Open government groups cry foul over virtual-only public meetings

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The state allows public meetings to go virtual-only once again. Ogdensburg is one of the first, but open government groups are saying ‘not so fast.’

Public meetings use to always be in person. Then they went virtual-only for the pandemic. Then back to in-person. But now, municipal and other boards can go virtual-only once again. Some are.

“The real concerning factor for me are the hospitalizations. … When you get the hospitalizations that’s the real concern,” said Mike Skelly, Ogdensburg mayor.

The city has decided to cease in-person council meetings. Those meetings will be virtual once again. Public comment will still be taken – but virtually.

“They can call in and they can talk. There’s a ‘raise hand’ feature and they can talk just like they always could,” said Skelly.

The switch back to virtual-only public meetings comes under an amendment to the state’s Open Meetings Law. It was passed in last week’s special legislative session. The amendment expires January 15.

“I think it’s important for people to be able to see their elected officials face-to-face, for elected officials to be able to see the public,” said Paul Wolf, New York Coalition for Open Government president:

Wolf’s group and others are asking legislative leaders to hold a public hearing on New York’s Open Meetings Law. They want to see all public meetings held both in-person and virtually.

“It’s kind of easy to isolate yourself as an elected official and just do remote only and cut out the media and cut out the public,” said Wolf.

One of their biggest concerns is how some municipal boards cut out public comment when they go virtual.

Ogdensburg is also closing city hall to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will be open by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

