Police seek help with animal cruelty case

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city police are asking the public for help in solving an animal cruelty case.

On August 30, Iajah Hughes of Ann Street reported King, his 8-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, had been found with numerous injuries.

The dog had gotten out of the house three days earlier.

When Hughes couldn’t find his dog, he posted pictures of King on Facebook in hopes that someone found him.

It worked. A couple had found the dog in their garage a few blocks away and called Hughes after seeing his Facebook post.

Hughes reported to police that King had numerous injuries, which required treatment from a local veterinarian.

Police said it appears the injuries were caused intentionally.

If you know who hurt King, police ask that you call them at 315-782-2233.

King, an 8-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, was found with numerous injuries. (WWNY)

