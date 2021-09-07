Pull a truck to raise money for United Way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not your usual fundraiser.

CEO Jamie Cox says the United Way of Northern New York is holding a truck pull.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He explained that teams of 10 will be timed as they pull a truck 20 yards. Renzi Foodservice is loaning the United Way a 55,000-pound tractor-trailer for the event.

The truck pull will be at SUNY Canton on Saturday, September 18.

A team’s total weight is taken into consideration, so even a lightweight team can be competitive with a more burly one.

It costs $30 per person to enter for students and $50 per person for everyone else.

The money will go to the United Way’s ALICE program, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The program helps people who live paycheck to paycheck, but don’t qualify for government assistance.

Find out more at unitedway-nny.org/truck-pull or call 315-788-5631.

