Advertisement

Pull a truck to raise money for United Way

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not your usual fundraiser.

CEO Jamie Cox says the United Way of Northern New York is holding a truck pull.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He explained that teams of 10 will be timed as they pull a truck 20 yards. Renzi Foodservice is loaning the United Way a 55,000-pound tractor-trailer for the event.

The truck pull will be at SUNY Canton on Saturday, September 18.

A team’s total weight is taken into consideration, so even a lightweight team can be competitive with a more burly one.

It costs $30 per person to enter for students and $50 per person for everyone else.

The money will go to the United Way’s ALICE program, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The program helps people who live paycheck to paycheck, but don’t qualify for government assistance.

Find out more at unitedway-nny.org/truck-pull or call 315-788-5631.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
In the North Country we had a quick bout of thunderstorms move through the area earlier in the...
Storms and possible funnel clouds? Monday morning’s weather
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Fairport woman arrested in Lowville, faces DWAI charges

Latest News

The Hammond girls’ soccer team is getting ready for a new season under a new coach.
Red Devils hope for big success under new coach
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Back-to-school sunshine
Hammond girls' soccer team ready for new season
United Way of NNY truck pull fundraiser
United Way of NNY truck pull fundraiser