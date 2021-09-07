Advertisement

Red Devils hope for big success under new coach

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The Hammond girls’ soccer team is ready for a new season under a new coach.

The Red Devils hope to welcome her with a successful season.

The Red Devils lost seven players to graduation, including four key seniors.

Alyssa Crosby takes over for longtime coach Shawn Dack. She played under Dack at Hammond and knows she has big shoes to fill.

You can hear from her in the video, along with goalkeeper Alyvia Crosby and teammate Zoey Cunningham.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Heuvelton 3, Harrisville 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Heuvelton 1, Harrisville 1

