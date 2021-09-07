Richard A. Laffin, 80, of Akwesasne

Richard A. Laffin, 80, of 162 St. Regis Road, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home while under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Richard A. Laffin, 80, of 162 St. Regis Road, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home while under the care of Hospice.

Richard was born March 3, 1941 in Akwesasne, the son of the late Joseph and Madeline (Morris) Laffin. He attended school at Salmon River School and later married Alese McQuade on April 22, 1978 at the Assembly of God Church in Hogansburg. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator at Dutcher Equipment in Massena and later at Mohawk International Raceway as Security as well as Bears Den as a HandyMan. Richard was a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years and was instrumental in starting the Fire Prevention Program. He also enjoyed watching races at Mohawk International Raceway.

Richard is survived by his wife, Alese Laffin; a son, John Paul Laffin of Cornwall, ON and a daughter, Allyson (Eric) O’Brien of North Lawrence; four grandchildren, Alisha and Joseph Laffin, Keema and Dalton O’brien; three sisters, Mayfield (Wayne) LaRose of Rochester, Cecilia (Ray) Herne of Hogansburg and Esther (Thomas) Dufresne of Massena; three brothers, Ora (Sara) Laffin of Indiana, Jerry (Linda) Laffin of Massena and Hennry (Jean) Laffin of Hogansburg; a chosen brother, Danny Terrance and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Katherine “Rose” King.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department Fire Prevention Program.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.