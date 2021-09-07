Sandra Jean Samson, 78, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Jean Samson, 78, a resident at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home passed away September 3, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Born on May 6, 1943, daughter of Howard and Beatrice (Dano) Samson, she attended General Brown High School. Sandra was a member of the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center family and she worked at Productions Unlimited for many years.

She enjoyed word search puzzles and attending church, she loved cats and horses, and she lived life everyday to the fullest.

Among her survivors are her sister and brother-in-law, Judy (Calvin) Davis, Elmira, NY; a brother, Curtis Samson, Charleston, NC; many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

It was Sandra’s wish to be cremated and she will be buried with her parents in Parish Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no services.

Donations may be made to the Airport Faith Fellowship Church 17315 NY Rt. 12F, Dexter, NY 13634.

