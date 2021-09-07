Advertisement

Stop reading? Believe it or not, it’s a literacy challenge

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Literacy of Northern New York wants you to stop reading. But only for 5 minutes.

Executive director Cecilia Brock told us about the Stop Reading Challenge. It’s a way to bring awareness to how important literacy is.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

She points out that nearly everything we do involves literacy. We’re constantly reading, whether its street signs or words across a screen.

The challenge is to stop reading for 5 minutes sometime between September 8 -- International Literacy Day -- and the end of the month.

People are encouraged to post how they did with the challenge on social media with the hashtag #stopreadingchallenge.

If they failed, they’re asked to donate $5 to adult literacy programs.

You can find out more at literacynewyork.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
In the North Country we had a quick bout of thunderstorms move through the area earlier in the...
Storms and possible funnel clouds? Monday morning’s weather
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Fairport woman arrested in Lowville, faces DWAI charges

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Woman charged with harassment & child endangerment
United Way of NNY truck pull fundraiser
Pull a truck to raise money for United Way
The Hammond girls’ soccer team is getting ready for a new season under a new coach.
Red Devils hope for big success under new coach
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Back-to-school sunshine