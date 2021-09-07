Stop reading? Believe it or not, it’s a literacy challenge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Literacy of Northern New York wants you to stop reading. But only for 5 minutes.

Executive director Cecilia Brock told us about the Stop Reading Challenge. It’s a way to bring awareness to how important literacy is.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

She points out that nearly everything we do involves literacy. We’re constantly reading, whether its street signs or words across a screen.

The challenge is to stop reading for 5 minutes sometime between September 8 -- International Literacy Day -- and the end of the month.

People are encouraged to post how they did with the challenge on social media with the hashtag #stopreadingchallenge.

If they failed, they’re asked to donate $5 to adult literacy programs.

You can find out more at literacynewyork.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.