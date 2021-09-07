Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: cannabis’ effect on hearts, lung function after COVID & high-fat diets

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new study finds adults younger than 45 who reported recently using cannabis were twice as likely to have had a heart attack than non-users.

Researchers in Toronto say the association was consistent among users whether they smoked cannabis, vaped it, or consumed edibles.

Lung function after COVID

COVID-19 does not appear to affect the lung function of young people.

Researchers in Sweden looked at a group of patients with an average age of 22.

They found no statistically significant difference between the lung function of those who had the virus and those who hadn’t, but say more research is needed on asthma sufferers

High-fat diets

High-fat diets may be the underlying cause of obesity.

A study in the Journal of Physiology found feeding rats a high-fat diet led to disturbances in the part of the brain that controls the feeling of being full, leading to over-eating.

