Watertown students head back to school

Students in the Watertown City School District headed back to school Tuesday morning.
Students in the Watertown City School District headed back to school Tuesday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students in the Watertown City School District headed back to school Tuesday morning.

The senior class of 2022 celebrated with the annual senior parade.

That’s where students decorate their cars and trucks and make their way up Washington Street to the high school.

Buses arrived and a sunny morning allowed many students to walk to school.

The high school campus was buzzing with students eager to get back inside and start the school year.

