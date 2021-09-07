Woman charged with harassment & child endangerment
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of hitting a woman in the head during a domestic incident in the town of Pitcairn.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 49-year-old Rebecca Covey allegedly hit the victim with her fist while a child was present.
Deputies say it happened at a home on State Route 812 on August 28.
Covey was charged Monday with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was arraigned in Fowler town court and released on her own recognizance. She will appear in Pitcairn town court at a later date.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
