Woman charged with harassment & child endangerment

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of hitting a woman in the head during a domestic incident in the town of Pitcairn.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 49-year-old Rebecca Covey allegedly hit the victim with her fist while a child was present.

Deputies say it happened at a home on State Route 812 on August 28.

Covey was charged Monday with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Fowler town court and released on her own recognizance. She will appear in Pitcairn town court at a later date.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

