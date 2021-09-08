Advertisement

2nd Circuit affirms conviction of former top Cuomo aide

In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco, right, former top aide to New York Gov....
In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco, right, former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reacts while talking to reporters outside U.S. District court in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of one of ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides for fraud and accepting bribes.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Joseph Percoco on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel wrote that the public corruption case required it to again consider the reach of federal fraud and bribery laws.

Percoco was a longtime friend and top aide to Cuomo, who recently resigned as governor amid sexual harassment allegations.

The appeals court also upheld the conviction of a real estate executive connected to the scheme.

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison.

