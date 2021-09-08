9/11 20th Anniversary at FML

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11th, 2001, Flower Library is presenting an exhibit for members of the community to browse on the main floor of the library. The large posters on display are courtesy of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and they recount the tragic events through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Also included in the display is local news coverage from the microfilm records of the Watertown Daily Times, an opportunity for patrons to share a small memory or note about 9/11, as well as library materials for those who wish to check them out and learn more.

In addition, the library is hosting two events on Saturday, 9/11/2021, to commemorate the history and honor those impacted by the attacks:

Ø 9/11: the 20th Anniversary [Guest Speaker]Join community members to hear from Mr. Sepp Scanlin, Director of the 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum, as he discusses the military’s response to 9/11 and its impact on our local community, our soldiers, and their loved ones. He’ll also bring small artifacts from the museum and other photographs as well.

Ø 9/11: the 20th Anniversary [Film]Join community members to view the film, Anniversary in the Schools, created by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. During the 35-minute viewing, patrons will hear from:

o Carlton Shelley II, a West Point graduate who was a student in the elementary school where President George W. Bush was told about the 9/11 attacks

o Bill Spade, a retired FDNY firefighter who responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11, and his son John Spade, a graduate of the 9/11 Museum Ambassador program and Museum volunteer

o Will Jimeno, a retired Port Authority police officer who was rescued from the debris pile hours after surviving the collapse of the Twin Towers

o Brielle Saracini and Cait Leavey, who both lost their fathers on 9/11 and became lifelong friends while volunteering with an organization dedicated to supporting those who lost loved ones on September 11

All events are free and open to all abilities.

Be aware that there are many more events offered than just those listed here! For full descriptions of library events, visit www.flowerlibrary.org and go to the Calendar of Events. Or you may access our Facebook page by searching for Flower Memorial Library.

Have other questions? Call 785-7705 or stop by the library today!

