Beverly A. Stone, 86, of Adams

Beverly A. Stone, age 86, of Adams, NY died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY after battling Alzheimer’s. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Beverly A. Stone, age 86, of Adams, NY died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY after battling Alzheimer’s. Beverly Ann Weaver was born July 10, 1935, in Parishville, NY. She was the youngest of eleven children, daughter of the late Grant Weaver and Edna Wine Weaver. On June 11, 1954, she married Earl L. Stone in Potsdam, NY where they resided until moving to Ithaca, NY in 1960. Beverly was a homemaker, seamstress, and an excellent cook. She joined the workforce at Woolworth’s in 1968 and worked there until taking a job with Borg Warner/Emerson Electric where she retired in 1990. Beverly had a joyful life and enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, winters in Florida and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her fiancé, Albert Breault, Adams, NY; daughter Vickie (Lawrence) Ambeau, Henderson, NY, daughter-in-law Pamela Stone, six grandchildren: Melissa (Andrew) Kotary, Baldwinsville, NY; Thomas (Natalie) Ambeau, Henderson, NY; Shellie (Greg) Tucker, Brockport, NY; Heather (Tim) Gowe, Dryden, NY; Jennifer Stone, Dryden, NY; and Kyle (Colleen) Stone, CA; and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl L. Stone and son, Robert E. Stone.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 at Garner Funeral Service, 10 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, NY. Burial immediately following at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam, NY. Beverly’s son-in-law, Deacon Lawrence Ambeau will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org to help support Alzheimer’s research. Thoughts, condolences, fond memories and prayers may be shared online with Beverly’s family at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.