Braggin’ Rights: really big fish

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are some really big fish in this week’s Braggin’ Rights.

Our first photo comes from Scott Bouchey. He sent us a pic of a big muskie he caught in the St. Lawrence River at Ogdensburg. He says his big catch measured 59 inches long with a girth of 24 inches.

Claire Cerasoli of Morristown sent us a picture of 3-year-old Brayson Cerasoli and his first fish. Claire says Brayson hooked the bass at the family camp at Raquette Lake in June.

Angela Ludlow sent us a photo of 7-year-old Bryson Ludlow and the beauty he caught on the St. Lawrence River. She writes that Bryson caught the fish with Johnny and Grandma.

