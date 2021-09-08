Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: really big fish

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are some really big fish in this week’s Braggin’ Rights.

Our first photo comes from Scott Bouchey. He sent us a pic of a big muskie he caught in the St. Lawrence River at Ogdensburg. He says his big catch measured 59 inches long with a girth of 24 inches.

Claire Cerasoli of Morristown sent us a picture of 3-year-old Brayson Cerasoli and his first fish. Claire says Brayson hooked the bass at the family camp at Raquette Lake in June.

Angela Ludlow sent us a photo of 7-year-old Bryson Ludlow and the beauty he caught on the St. Lawrence River. She writes that Bryson caught the fish with Johnny and Grandma.

You can send us your “Braggin’” photos via Send It To 7 on our website or via our mobile app. Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what is shown, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

