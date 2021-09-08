Chad M. Bonk, 41, of Hammond, NY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Chad M. Bonk, age 41, of Hammond, NY, will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Deacon David Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral. Chad’s family wishes to invite all family and friends to the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge at 1:00PM. Please dress casual. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Bonk passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at his home.

Chad is survived by his mother, Teresa Morrow of Morristown, NY; his father, John Bonk of Rochester, NY; an older brother, Ryan Bonk and his wife, Marcie, of West Henrietta, NY, a younger brother, Brent Maitland of Morristown, NY; three aunts; Carla Bonk of Richville, NY, Cathy Bonk of Gouverneur, NY, Audrey Trotter of Ogdensburg, NY and her two children, like an aunt and uncle to Chad, Angela Johnson of Charleston, TX, and Peter Trotter of Pine Bush, NY, and their families; an adopted mother, Patricia DeRuyter and her family of Ogdensburg, NY, his girlfriend, Necole Curry and her two daughters, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Chad was born on July 24, 1980, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of John Henry Bonk and Teresa Frances Morrow. He attended local schools. Mr. Bonk first started working at the Ogdensburg Cheese plant cleaning tanks and line production, going on to do the same line of work at Losurdo Foods Inc. in Heuvelton, NY as well as Kraft Cheese Plant and Heritage Cheese in Canton, NY. After the food production industry, Chad went on to work for Tamarack Tree Service Inc. in Canton, NY traveling along the eastern coast cleaning up storm damage after hurricanes until the company was later bought by Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC. Chad later went on to perform odd jobs around in the area with his masonry expertise which led him to become the “ox” or “bull” that he was. He later joined the Mason’s Union and Brick Layers of America leading him to his position with the restoration of the Saranac Lake Hotel. Chad enjoyed living in the Saranac area for a few years while working on boats and assisting with upkeep to the nearby campgrounds. After leaving Saranac Lake, Chad then when on to join the Pipefitters Union, traveling and picking up various jobs repairing old water and sewer lines in many cities and states through the east coast area and in Niagara Falls working on the hydroelectric project for a couple years. While living in Niagara Falls, Chad met his wife, Nicole DiMeo, and later separated while the two remained friends. He went on to obtain a supervisor position which led him to help with the rebuild of many towns and cities following super storm Sandy until an injury occurred on the job in New Jersey leading him back to Niagara Falls for a few more months.

Chad moved back to Ogdensburg in 2016 spending his free time on the St. Lawrence River in his boat (rather it was docked or anchored near the sand bar. Chad was Chad. He always had a big smile on his face and enjoyed meeting new people. Chad had friends in all different places which was a testament to who he was as a person. Chad will be deeply missed.

