Charles Elmer Valentine, 89, of Rodman

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Charles Elmer Valentine, 89, of Rodman and formerly of Skaneateles, died Wednesday September 8, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY.  At his request there are no services.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

He was born April 28, 1932 in Syracuse, son of Charles Edward and Beulah (Matison) Valentine.  Following his high school graduation he entered the US Army in1953 and was discharged in 1955.

Charles married Patricia Besaw on September 25, 1953.  The couple lived in Skaneateles, NY while he worked at the Carrier Corp. in Syracuse as a supervisor, retiring in 1987 after 35 years.  Following his retirement they moved to their current home in Rodman.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; three sons William, Russell (Cathy), John Valentine; two daughters Linda Valentine, Vicki (Dr. Labib) Syed; seven grandchildren, five nieces and nephews, and many very special friends.

He is predeceased by a brother James Valentine.

Charles wanted mentioned that “his heart aches about those not listed who helped raise me and provided the guidance that followed me throughout my life”.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

