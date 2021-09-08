Advertisement

Clayton residents get look at potential DRI projects

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton residents are getting a look at what could be.

As the village continues its application for the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, officials held a public hearing to show the projects included in the proposal.

If awarded the DRI money, Clayton would get $10 million from the state.

As the application stands, there are 23 projects totaling $27 million.

Some of the bigger projects include a spa at the Thousand Islands Harbor Hotel, creating a tourism center, revamping RAKS Department Store, and redoing the Thousand Islands Arts Center Handweaving Museum.

“Our project is a brand-new museum and arts center located at 318 James Street right in the village,” arts center executive director Leslie Rowand said.

“I think we have a good opportunity here and one reason is they’re looking for communities that have invested a lot in the region,” said Jamie Ganter, who chairs the Clayton Local Development Corporation, “and as you can see from the projects going on now, this community has invested a lot.”

Officials will need to submit their application before September 15.

Clayton residents can offer input and view the application on the Clayton LDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
COVID kills 6, infects 346 in tri-county area since Saturday
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native reported missing in NYC
Allen Fisher
Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assault
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Woman charged with harassment & child endangerment
King, an 8-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, was found with numerous injuries.
Dog stabbed and burned: police & owner want to know who did it

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Warm with occasional showers
The Bennett family, which has roots in the area, wants to build a 250-seat event center on...
Public shows support for planned Three Mile Bay event center
Clayton's DRI hopes
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather