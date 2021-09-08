Clayton residents get look at potential DRI projects

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton residents are getting a look at what could be.

As the village continues its application for the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, officials held a public hearing to show the projects included in the proposal.

If awarded the DRI money, Clayton would get $10 million from the state.

As the application stands, there are 23 projects totaling $27 million.

Some of the bigger projects include a spa at the Thousand Islands Harbor Hotel, creating a tourism center, revamping RAKS Department Store, and redoing the Thousand Islands Arts Center Handweaving Museum.

“Our project is a brand-new museum and arts center located at 318 James Street right in the village,” arts center executive director Leslie Rowand said.

“I think we have a good opportunity here and one reason is they’re looking for communities that have invested a lot in the region,” said Jamie Ganter, who chairs the Clayton Local Development Corporation, “and as you can see from the projects going on now, this community has invested a lot.”

Officials will need to submit their application before September 15.

Clayton residents can offer input and view the application on the Clayton LDC’s website.

