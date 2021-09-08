Connor James Otero, 24, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Connor James Otero, 24, of County Route 59, passed away, Friday, September 3, 2021.

Born on November 20, 1996 in Lowville, NY, he was a son of Pablo Otero and Tammy Leviker. He was a 2015 graduate of Potsdam Central School.

Connor was an IT Technician for Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY. He was very proud of his work and had great ambitions to further his career in this field.

Connor was a big teddy bear who loved many things such as technology, cars, music, gaming and ATV’s. Still nothing compared to the love he had for his family and friends, and he would do anything to help them in their time of need. He was a loving son, uncle, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, Pablo Otero and KaLenna WeatherupOtero, Theresa, NY; his mother, Tammy Leviker and companion, Eugene Buckingham, Croghan, NY; maternal grandmother, Sandra Leviker, Lowville, NY; three brothers, Cody Otero and companion, Vanessa Babcock, Casey Otero and companion, Johanna Kastner, Bryant French, all of Potsdam, NY; four sisters, Darbie Tressler and husband, Roman, Port St. Lucie, FL, Jeriica Weatherup and companion, Jeremy Pecori, Watertown, NY, Teatherlea Weatherup and companion, Josten McLamb, Evans Mills, NY, SaLeanna Simmons and husband, Brent, Chatham, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, a large extended family and friends.

His paternal grandparents, Pablo Otero and Karen Bowman, maternal grandfather, Lawrence Leviker and a cousin, Gabriel Otero passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 4 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.

Calling hours will be 2-4 pm prior to the service.

Immediately following the service there will be a gathering for family and friends at the Theresa Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.

