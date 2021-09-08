Couple’s new store earmarks portion of sales to addiction recovery

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One couple’s successful stint at the Watertown Farmer’s Market has turned into a full-time location at Salmon Run Mall.

Redemption Designz opened its doors this past weekend.

It’s owned by Scott and Olivia Sample. We met them back in June when they talked with us about their YouTube channel, Choosing Recovery. They are both former addicts who have since turned their lives around.

Their store is their next endeavor, selling items made by local artisans and hosting classes to teach others about the products they sell.

“Where you can come up and do all of our resin pieces, ocean epoxy circles, canvas, soy candle making classes, painting classes, we host birthday parties. We have single molds that you can come and pour at any time not set times or anything like that,” said Scott Sample.

He says to stay in line with their mission, 5 percent all of proceeds will go back to help those recovering from addiction.

