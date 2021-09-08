COVID kills another local person, infects 75 others

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 106.

The county also reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the county saw 6 additional COVID deaths. 7 News asked if those who died from the virus were vaccinated or not.

It’s not information that’ll be provided. Jolene Munger, St. Lawrence County’s interim public health director, says the county is maintaining its policy of not giving out any personal information on fatalities and that now includes vaccination status.

On Wednesday, Lewis County had 8 new COVID infections. Seven people are hospitalized there.

Jefferson County has yet to report its numbers for the day.

Meanwhile, the state says the north country has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York, on a 7-day average.

