Debate ends over COVID relief money for hospice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heated debate is over after Watertown City Council strikes down a request for COVID relief money from Hospice of Jefferson County.

Watertown City Council waited too long to respond to a request from Hospice of Jefferson County. It asked for money from the American Rescue Plan Act funds so it could build negative pressure rooms, part of an expansion project at the hospice residence on Gotham Street.

Tabled in July, it appears council needed to act on it in that same meeting, or the next one.

They didn’t.

“If not taken from the table within these limits of time, the question dies,” said City Attorney Robert Slye.

It was a revelation from Tuesday’s meeting. Council Member Leonard Spaziani introduced it again, wanting $445,000 to go to hospice. It got voted down three to two; no federal relief for hospice.

“It was time. It has to be put to bed. Why carry this on any longer? Why hold it there,” said Spaziani.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith shares why he voted no.

“It’s not fair to pick which organizations are winners or losers,” he said.

Hospice’s CEO, Diana Woodhouse, responded with this statement: “I remain disappointed that only two members of the Watertown City Council support this funding opportunity for Hospice of Jefferson County and other potential non-profit organizations that may have projects that meet the defined federal treasury funding criteria. As always, Hospice of Jefferson County will be here to care for everyone in our community in a safe and caring environment.”

On Tuesday, council also cemented a spending plan for some of the federal COVID relief by making changes to the city’s budget. Now nearly $8 million of that relief will fund projects so residents won’t have to.

Examples include replacing and upgrading old water lines.

“I thought this is an opportunity to use the American Recovery funds to help city taxpayers out,” said Smith.

He adds council can reevaluate how the city spends its ARPA money next year, but that doesn’t help a hospice expansion that starts this fall.

