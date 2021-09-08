Advertisement

Former CIA officer to challenge Stefanik for Congress

Matt Castelli
Matt Castelli(Castelli for Congress website)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILTON, New York (WWNY) - A former CIA officer has announced his bid to challenge Elise Stefanik for her seat representing New York’s 21st congressional district.

Democrat Matt Castelli lives in Wilton, N.Y. in Saratoga County. He announced his candidacy Wednesday morning.

Castelli is a former CIA officer who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was also director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council and served in both the Obama and Trump White Houses.

In announcing his candidacy, he said he and Stefanik took the same oath to defend the U.S., but that she violated hers.

“Country must always come before party,” he said. “I promise to stand alongside the people of the North Country to create better outcomes for those who need it most.”

Stefanik emerged in Donald Trump’s first impeachment as a staunch defender of the now-former president. She challenged the November 2020 election results on January 6, just hours after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Stefanik’s campaign was quick to counter Castelli’s announcement, claiming he is a “far-left Democrat,” the same phrase they used for the other three Democrats who have announced their candidacies.

Vying for the right to challenge Stefanik in next year’s November election are Brigid “Bridie” Farrell of Warren County, Matthew Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Wilton resident Ezra Watson.

There’s also a Republican challenging the congresswoman in next year’s primary, Lonny Koons, a truck driver who lives in Carthage.

Castelli was born and raised in Poughkeepsie. He is not married and does not have children.

