Highlights & scores: girls’ soccer & a hockey rivalry exhibition

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - It was the first big day of the high school fall sports season on Tuesday, especially on the pitch.

The Lady Golden Knights of Copenhagen entertained Lyme in girls’ soccer.

Lyme with the early chance in this game, but Charley Carroll comes up with the stop for Copenhagen.

At the other end, Samantha Stookley sets up Molly Babcock, who dents the back of the net. Copenhagen goes on top 1-0.

That would be it for Copenhagen as Kaitlyn Weston makes a save for Lyme.

Weston once again with a smothering save for the Lady Indians.

Lyme comes from behind to defeat Copenhagen 2-1.

The Clarkson Golden Knights hockey team will be celebrating its 100th season this coming fall.

Clarkson will open their 100th season in exciting fashion when they host rival St. Lawrence University on Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

This will be an exhibition contest in which no statistics will count in regular season totals.

To accommodate this game, the Golden Knights’ December 30 exhibition against Ottawa has been moved to the 2022-23 season and will not be played this winter.

Go online to clarksonathletics.com for more information.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 2, Copenhagen 1

Sackets Harbor 4, LaFargeville 1

Belleville Henderson 4, Alexandria 1

South Lewis 3, Sandy Creek 0

Lowville 2, Carthage 0

Watertown 5, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 6, Indian River 2

Beaver River 1, Thousand Islands 0

Colton-Pierrepont 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Chateaugay 6, Salmon River 0

Canton 2, Malone 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Canton3, Hermon-DeKalb 2

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 4, SUNY Canton 1

High school volleyball

Madrid-Waddington 3, Brushton-Moira 0

College volleyball

Jefferson 3, Finger Lakes 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 96, South Jefferson 84

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 3, Watertown 2

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

