WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Crane Latin Ensemble Performing for Ives Park Concert Series on September 18

SLC Arts will host this year’s Ives Park Concert Series as part of the new month-long North Country Arts Festival. Crane Latin Ensemble will perform on Saturday, September 18 from 6 to 8 PM for the Ives Park Concert Series, sponsored by Clarkson University and in conjunction with their alumni weekend.

Crane Latin Ensemble is a student group at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music dedicated to bringing salsa to the North Country through a partnership with the Mambo Legends Orchestra. They are dedicated to sharing the music of Latin American culture with anyone and everyone who would like to listen (bonus if you like to dance!).

This concert is free and open to the public. We ask that all concert goers practice social distancing in the park and wear a mask when in close proximity to others outside of your party.

Donations will be accepted during the performance, and SLC Arts will sell North Country Arts Festival branded merchandise at the event. To learn more about the Ives Park Concert Series and the performers, please visit https://slcartscouncil.org/concertseries/.

