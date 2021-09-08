OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jeffery M. Fournier, 64, of Ogdensburg will be held private. Mr. Fournier died peacefully Tuesday September 7, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Robert & Lucy (Testani) Fournier.

Jeff graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy he worked various jobs early in his career and he retired in 2016 as the supervisor of grounds and maintenance from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.

Jeff would like to acknowledge the special bond that he shared with his three cousins on his mother’s side; Val Testani, Tony Testani and Peggy Payne. To Jeff these were his siblings and his best friends. They spent much time together for family gatherings, Barbeques and the occasional drink or two or three. Jeff also had a special bond with his cousin on his father’s side; Debbie Fournier Billups. She was also a God child to Jeff’s parents. Anyone who knew Jeff, knew that family was everything to him.

When Jeff took Darlene Durkee to be his wife on May 11, 2012, he not only got a wife, he inherited her entire family. Their love for Jeff is beyond words. Jeff also got the pleasure of becoming a great parent, role model and mentor to Darlene’s two sons; Spencer and Vincent. Jeff spent countless hours teaching Vincent the tricks of the trade in woodworking. Together they made tables, dressers, kitchen cupboards, again another special bond was formed. Vincent plans to carry on Jeff’s wishes, to continue to use the skills Jeff taught him.

Jeff also leaves behind 5- grandchildren and 2 -great grandchildren; Andrew Lebeau and his wife, Chelsea and their precious baby Payton, Grant Lebeaur and his companion Kailyn Engle and their new baby Evelynn, Emma Labeau, Logan Dodd, and baby girl Naomi, Jeff babysat for Naomi often and Poppie never forgot her chocolate milk and donuts. Jeff will always be remembered for his generous and kind heart.

Jeff’s true love was his love for the outdoors, snowmobiling was his passion. Anyone who knew him, knew where you could find Jeff, if he wasn’t on his snowmobile he would be working on his snowmobile, or someone else’s. Jeff also restored several antique snowmobiles which he treasured. He never missed a snowmobile show. He was a past owner of a machine shop many years ago, a trade he enjoyed very much.

Jeff has requested no services, he would rather be remembered by his contagious smile and his warm heart.

